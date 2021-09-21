A prolonged stock market pullback can pose a big risk early in retirement. Here's what to know

skynesher

"If there's a big loss in the market and you're taking withdrawals, you could be taking more from your portfolio than what it can make up for," said certified financial planner Avani Ramnani, managing director at Francis Financial in New York. "If that happens early in retirement ... the recovery may be very weak and put you in danger of not recovering at all or being lower than where you would have been and therefore jeopardizing your retirement lifestyle," Ramnani said. To illustrate how sequence of returns risk can impact your savings: Say a person had retired at the turn of the century with $1 million invested in the S&P 500 and withdrew $40,000 each year (with withdrawals after the first year adjusted 2% for inflation).

It's not the specific returns over time but the order of those returns that matter. Wade Pfau Professor of retirement income at the American College of Financial Services

In 2020, the remaining balance would have been about $470,000, according to Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management for Ritholtz Wealth Management, who crunched the numbers for a blog post. In the above scenario, the portfolio would have been subject to a bear market at the outset of the person's retirement, when the S&P lost 37% over three years (2000, 2001, 2002) but enjoyed a long-running bull market that began in 2009. However, if the order of yearly returns were flipped — the gains posted by the S&P at the end of the 20 years happened first and that early bear market happened last — that same person would have more than $2.3 million after withdrawing the $40,000 (or inflation-adjusted amount) each year. "It's not the specific returns over time but the order of those returns that matter," Pfau said.

How to combat the risk

The good news is that there are options for mitigating the risk. The first is to simply plan to spend more conservatively, Pfau said. In other words, the less you spend consistently, the less you have to withdraw overall. Another strategy is to adjust your spending when your portfolio performance is suffering. "You look at your expenses and see if there are any you can stop," said Ramnani at Francis Financial. "So maybe you don't take a trip, or you delay doing a large renovation that would require a big distribution."