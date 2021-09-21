WHO reiterates warning against Covid boosters for healthy people as U.S. weighs wide distribution of third shots

World Health Organization officials repeated their protests Tuesday against Covid-19 booster shots for the general public, even as the U.S. readies this week to authorize their distribution across a wide swath of America.

The WHO strongly opposes the widespread rollout of booster shots, asking that wealthier nations instead give extra doses to countries with minimal vaccination rates. The U.S. has already administered nearly 2 million boosters nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended boosters on Friday for anyone 65 and older.

"What WHO is arguing is that booster doses in the general population, who had wide access to vaccines, who have already been vaccinated, is not the best bet right now," Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO's health emergencies program, said during a live Q&A aired Tuesday on the organization's social media channels.

Ryan reiterated the WHO's support for third doses administered to the elderly, medically vulnerable people and anyone needing an immune system boost after a full Covid vaccine regimen. He reiterated the organization's calls for a moratorium on booster doses through the end of the year to give nations enough time to immunize at least 40% of their populations against Covid.