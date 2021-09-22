The Fed will change trading rules for officials to keep public’s trust after controversy, Powell says

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the central bank's current trading rules are insufficient and promised that it would "make changes" after filings showed that officials traded stocks and bonds that could be influenced by its policy actions.

Specifically, Powell said that Fed officials should as a general rule be barred from owning assets that the central bank purchases as part of its regular asset purchases and emergency liquidity measures.

He added that he was not aware of the now-controversial trades made by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren in 2020 prior to media reports over the past month.

"We understand very well that the trust of the American people is essential for us to effectively carry out our mission. And that's why I directed the Fed to begin a comprehensive review of the ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activity by Fed officials," he said.

Two weeks ago, financial disclosures filed by the Fed's 12 regional bank presidents revealed some had traded frequently throughout 2020, while others held million-dollar positions without material changes to their portfolios.

Annual portfolio disclosures released over the past month showed that Kaplan made multiple trades worth $1 million or more in 2020 in individual stocks including Apple, Amazon and Delta Air Lines.