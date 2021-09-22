House Democrats propose limit on a popular tech industry tax break

As Democrats seek ways to cover their $3.5 trillion spending package, lawmakers are floating a new limit on a popular write-off for technology startups and other industries.

Created to spur investment in certain types of smaller companies, so-called qualified small business stock allows founders, early employees and investors to write-off up to 100% of stock gains — exempting up to $10 million or 10 times their initial purchase price — when they sell.

For example, let's say an employee received 1,000 shares worth $1 million in 2013 and sold them for $11 million in 2018. Typically, they would owe capital gains taxes on the $10 million growth. However, qualified small business stock may allow a full exemption.

To be eligible, a corporation must have less than $50 million in gross assets when issuing the qualified small business stock, and non-corporate shareholders must hold the investments for at least five years.

Currently, there's a 50% exemption for stock issued after Aug. 10, 1993, and the percentage jumps to 75% for assets received after Feb. 17, 2009. Investors may claim the 100% exemption for stock issued Sept. 27, 2010 or later.

Qualified small business stock has been particularly valuable for early investors in technology startups, according to the Columbia Law Review. With limited physical assets, these companies often fall below the $50 million thresholds while being worth significantly more.

"This is an insanely generous tax benefit," said corporate startup attorney Bryan Springmeyer at Springmeyer Law in Berkeley, California.

However, House Democrats want to cut the tax break to 50% of gains for investors earning $400,000 or more, with a retroactive start date of Sept. 13, 2021, according to a summary released by the Ways and Means Committee.