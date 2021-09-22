Lithium prices are soaring thanks to EVs and this start-up has a more sustainable way to extract it

As consumers, we rely on lithium-ion batteries to power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. Demand is soaring, and automakers can't secure partnerships fast enough to keep up.

That presents an economic challenge today. But the longer-term problem is that lithium extraction has potentially severe environmental consequences. To get lithium in volume requires either mining it from hard rock or evaporating it from subsurface brines, which are essentially saltwater ponds in the desert.

Cars are going electric, and politicians are trying to make it happen faster. President Joe Biden is aiming for half of all new passenger vehicle sales in the U.S. to be electric by 2030, and California and New York have taken steps to effectively ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in a matter of years.

That all requires more batteries, and climate-concerned engineers in Silicon Valley are trying to find a more sustainable way to extract the key ingredient.

Lilac Solutions, a start-up in Oakland, California, is in the process of closing a $150 million funding round to develop technology that dramatically lowers the amount of land and freshwater needed to extract lithium from continental brines. The round is being led by Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital and T. Rowe Price.

Lilac CEO and founder Dave Snydacker said his company has demonstrated the ability to extract as much lithium from a one-acre sized system as the traditional method would get from a 10,000-acre facility with an evaporation pond. As an alternative to evaporation techniques, the 35-person start-up developed materials called ion-exchange beads for lithium extraction. The beads look like white, one-millimeter grains to the naked eye and are made of robust, ceramic materials that are hard but porous.

The company loads the beads into a big tank where a brine resource is located. As the brine flows through the tank, the beads absorb lithium out while rejecting contaminants in the water, like sodium, magnesium, calcium and boron. The system flushes the beads with hydrochloric acid to produce lithium chloride and then converts it into a powder form of lithium, which automakers need to produce their battery cells.

"We don't think California, New York or Joe Biden will hit their electric vehicle goals without a technology like this," said Clay Dumas, a partner at Lowercarbon. Dumas said his firm has invested more into Lilac than into any other company they've backed, and he views the technology as potentially central to solving U.S. supply chain woes that could hamper American competitiveness.