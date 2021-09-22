The $432 million Mega Millions jackpot has a winner. Here's how much will go to taxes

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Whoever is holding the winning ticket for the $432 million Mega Millions jackpot is about to discover what a huge tax bill really looks like. A single Mega Millions ticket sold in New York City matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing to nab the top prize. While the windfall will be a life-changing bonanza, the advertised amount isn't what the winner will actually end up with. Winners get to choose between taking their prize as either a lump sum or an annuity paid over 30 years. For the $432 million Mega Millions jackpot, the cash option — which most people go with — is $315 million.

However, before it reaches the winner, 24% — $75.6 million — will be withheld for federal taxes. More would likely be due at tax time (April 2022 for 2021 wins), due to the current top marginal income tax rate of 37%. (Be aware that there is an effort in Congress to increase that to 39.6%). Then there are state and local taxes. In New York state, the withholding rate is 8.82% — which would mean another $27.8 million shaved off the top. Additionally, New York City grabs 3.876% — $12.2 million — for its own coffers. After the tax withholdings — an aggregate $115.6 million — the winner would be left with about $199.4 million, not counting any additional amount due at tax time.