U.S. Treasury yields move lower ahead of Fed decision

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors awaited to hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

At around 1:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower by 8 basis points to trade at 1.3328% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped by 11.5 basis points to trade at 1.8685%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government debt yields had bounced back slightly on Tuesday as the Evergrande-led sell-off eased.