House committee probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoenas four Trump allies, including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows talks to reporters at the White House on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced Thursday it issued subpoenas to four of former President Donald Trump's closest allies late Thursday, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and his onetime close advisor Steve Bannon.

The subpoenas, which were also sent to former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino and ex-Defense Department official Kashyap Patel, instruct the witnesses to produce materials and appear at depositions in the coming weeks, the committee said in a press release.

The subpoenas mark a sharp escalation in the committee's probe, which aims to deliver a definitive analysis of the Jan. 6 invasion, in which hundreds of Trump's supporters forced Congress into hiding and temporarily derailed the process of confirming President Joe Biden's victory.

"The Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power, to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend corrective laws, policies, procedures rules, or regulations," wrote Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee, in a statement Thursday.



