Op-ed: Gen Z and millennials may not be able to count on Social Security

Younger generations of Americans apparently do not have a great deal of faith that Social Security will be available to them when they retire.

To that point, about 23% of Gen Z and 26% of millennials actually believe there is little likelihood that they will be able to rely on Social Security to help fund their retirement. That's according to a Northwestern Mutual 2020 Planning & Progress study.

Meanwhile, just 7% of non-retired baby boomers similarly believe that there is a slim chance Social Security will be around when they retire.

Those findings should not come as a surprise to anyone.

After all, the financial outlook for Social Security has deteriorated over the past year. In fact, it has been widely reported that the Social Security trust fund most Americans rely on for their retirement will run out of money in 2033.