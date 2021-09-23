Photos document the fight to save the world's largest trees

Deputy Fire Director at US Fish and Wildlife Service, Ed Christopher looks over the Four Guardsmen at the entrance to General Sherman at Sequoia National Park, California, September 22, 2021.

Last week, fires began burning out of control in steep canyons near Sequoia National Park, which contains some of the world's largest trees as measured by volume. As the flames approached, park officials wrapped the bases of some trees in fireproof aluminum blankets to protect the giants. As of Monday, the flames had mostly passed by the biggest trees, although the blankets were probably less important to their salvation than the controlled burns the park has done in recent years, a park official told SFGate.

Here's a look back at the fight to protect the trees in Sequoia: