European stocks set to edge higher as traders monitor Evergrande situation

LONDON — European stocks are set for a fairly flat open on Friday as investors react to central bank policy decisions and monitor developments surrounding China Evergrande Group.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open higher by 2 points at 7,077, Germany's DAX up 10 points at 15,650 and the French CAC up 1 point at 6,698, according to IG.

In Asia, stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday trade. Shares of China Evergrande Group in Hong Kong fell around 7%. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Chinese authorities have told local officials to prepare for a potential demise of Evergrande. Uncertainty also remains around whether Evergrande will pay the interest that was due Thursday on a dollar-denominated bond.

In an exclusive interview on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told CNBC she believes Europe's direct exposure to the embattled Chinese property company Evergrande would be "limited."