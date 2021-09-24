'The View' pulls 2 hosts off the air over positive Covid tests, minutes before interview with VP Harris

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin on the set of ABC's The View.

Two hosts of ABC's "The View" tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday moments before a sit-down interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro are fully vaccinated and contracted breakthrough cases of the virus, co-host Joy Behar announced on air after they were ushered off the set and the program went to an impromptu commercial break.

Harris, who had flown to New York Friday morning, did not make contact with the hosts prior to the show, a White House official told NBC News. She conducted her interview remotely in a different ABC studio.

"No matter how hard we try, these things happen," Behar said on air. "They'll be OK, I'm sure, because they're both vaccinated up the wazoo."

Harris eventually appeared in a virtual interview with Behar at around 11:50 a.m. ET after being expected to appear at the top of the show.

"I hope you are in a safe spot right now. We did everything we could to make sure that you were safe because we value you so much," Behar said, introducing the vice president.

Harris, in response, called the two hosts "strong women" and lauded Covid vaccines.

"I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said in the delayed interview.