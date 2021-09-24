What to watch today: Dow set to drop as it tries to hold its September turnaround

BY THE NUMBERS

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overruled an advisory panel Friday, approving the distribution of Pfizer's Covid boosters to a wide array of workers across the U.S. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from the panel, including distributing the shots to older Americans and adults with underlying medical conditions at least six months after their second shots. But in an usual move, she broke from the panel by also clearing boosters for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings. (CNBC)



Costco's (COST) chief financial officer said the company is putting some purchase limitations back on key items, including toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water and high-demand cleaning products. During Costco's post-earnings call Thursday, CFO Richard Galant said the limits are being imposed because of supply chain disruptions not manufacturing like a year ago. (CNBC) The House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot has issued subpoenas to four of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and his onetime close advisor Steve Bannon. Trump criticized the committee and the Biden administration and repeated the false claim that the 2020 election he lost was "rigged" against him. (CNBC) A Republican-led review of the Arizona presidential election results didn't change President Biden's victory, according to the county where the audit was conducted. Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based company with no federal accreditation to audit elections, conducted the review that was delayed for months. A draft report of the audit was obtained by news organizations. (WSJ)



* Texas, pressured by Trump, announces a 'full forensic audit' of 2020 election in 4 counties (NYTimes)

