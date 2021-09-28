White House says more than 400,000 Americans received a Covid booster shot at pharmacies over the weekend

More than 400,000 Americans received a Covid-19 booster shot at pharmacies over the weekend after the CDC cleared third doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to a wide array of Americans, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Tuesday.

Nearly 1 million people have scheduled to get their extra dose at a pharmacy over the coming weeks, he told reporters at a press briefing, adding that the state and federal preparations for boosters have "propelled a strong start."

"At the same time, our top priority remains first and second shots," he said.

Overall, roughly 2.8 million Americans have received an extra dose since health officials authorized the third shots of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccines to people with weakened immune systems in August, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.