Panic buying of fuel in UK sparks fears doctors, teachers will be unable to get to work

Petrol and diesel pumps out of use at a Texaco station in central London as the fuel shortage continues. Vuk Valcic | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

There are calls for Britain's key workers to be given priority access to fuel, as the panic buying of gasoline across the country continues. It is estimated that the U.K. currently has a shortage of around 100,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers, which has disrupted deliveries and constrained the supply of goods and fuel. In recent days, motorists have been sitting in long queues outside gas stations, often to find that no gasoline is available. The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) estimated on Monday that up to 90% of stations in the country were dry. On Tuesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the situation was beginning to stabilize. "A lot of petrol is now being transferred into people's cars and there are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in the forecourt storage which won't be reflected in the queues as yet, but it's the first time we've seen more petrol in the petrol stations itself," he told Sky News. However, queues and gas station closures were still rife on Tuesday.

Calls to prioritize essential workers

There are concerns that essential workers – such as those in the health and social care sectors — could soon be unable to travel to work. Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association, urged the U.K. government to give healthcare workers priority access to fuel. He stressed that emergency and essential workers rely on fuel both to travel to work and for the work itself. "Everyone will have their own reasons for needing to fill up, but as pumps run dry there is a real risk that NHS [National Health Service] staff won't be able to do their jobs, and provide vital services and care to people who urgently need it," he said in a statement Monday. Doctor-led campaign group EveryDoctor also called for steps to be taken to ensure key workers could access fuel. "It is time for the government to share responsibility for our patients' well-being by prioritizing fuel for key workers," Dr. Julia Grace Patterson, chief executive of EveryDoctor, told CNBC via email.

Meanwhile, Patrick Roach, general secretary of teachers' union NASUWT, said ongoing shortages were expected to cause "serious difficulties for the provision of education." "For many teachers, the use of public transport is simply not an option," he said in a statement on Monday. "The Government must urgently consider making teachers a priority group for access to locally available petrol and diesel fuel supplies. Without such intervention, many teachers will struggle to get to their places of work on time." However, not everyone is convinced that reserving fuel for certain individuals is a good idea. Joe Armitage, lead analyst for U.K. politics at Global Counsel, said the government needed to ensure people can buy the fuel they require, "but without any draconian limits or reserving particular fuel stations for key workers." "That creates more complexity, [and] you've often only got one member of staff in each petrol station — I don't think the practicality is viable for that," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

How has the government responded to the crisis?

Despite motorists' struggle to access gas, government ministers have insisted the U.K. has strong fuel supplies and urged consumers to purchase it as normal. But on Monday evening, the U.K.'s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy confirmed that a limited number of military tanker drivers would be put on standby and deployed if it necessary to help stabilize the supply chain. "While the fuel industry expects demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, it's right that we take this sensible, precautionary step," Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement. "If required, the deployment of military personnel will provide the supply chain with additional capacity as a temporary measure to help ease pressures caused by spikes in localized demand for fuel."

The government also announced on Monday that drivers with ADR licenses — which authorize them to transport dangerous goods like fuel — will be able to extend their licenses until January if they are due to expire before the end of the year. On Sunday, Kwarteng exempted the fuel industry from U.K. competition laws, which he said would allow companies to "share information and prioritize the delivery of fuel to areas most in need." Meanwhile, thousands of truck drivers are set to be granted temporary U.K. visas in the run-up to Christmas.

Brexit's role