‘Russianization’ of China? French military think tank says Beijing borrowing from Moscow playbook

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after a joint press briefing at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 9, 2018.

LONDON — China is increasingly aiming to infiltrate and coerce on the global stage with its operations becoming more like those associated with Russia, according to a recent report by a think tank linked to the French military.

The French Military School Strategic Research Institute, an independent unit of the country's armed forces known as IRSEM, said it had noted a change in Beijing's behavior.

"For a long time, we could say that China, contrary to Russia, sought more to be loved rather than feared," the report, published last week, said according to a CNBC translation.

But it adds that Beijing's "operations to influence have been considerably stepped up over the past years and its methods look more and more like those applied by Moscow." The research paper, over 600 pages in length, was authored by Paul Charon and Jean-Baptiste Jeangene Vilmer, experts in Chinese politics and foreign affairs.

The Chinese embassy in London was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Wednesday.