U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Trump Capitol riot case

Klete Keller of the United States of America after finishing second in the Men's 200m Freestyle heats during the XII FINA World Championships at the Rod Laver Arena on March 26, 2007 in Melbourne, Australia.

Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single criminal charge related to his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Keller's plea to obstructing an official proceeding came after prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., agreed to dismiss six other criminal charges that he was hit with in February.

Keller was seen on a video posted on Twitter showing him in the Capitol during the insurrection wearing a jacket with the letters "USA" on its back.

The crowd that Keller was in shoved against cops trying to clear the rotunda in the center of the Capitol.

Keller will be sentenced at a later date. The charge that he pleaded to has a recommended sentence of between 21 and 27 months in prison, but a judge is not bound to sentence him within that range.