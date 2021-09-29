Why a top climate investor is worried about all the market money in Tesla

Climate investing is for real and is here to stay, according to Jim Coulter, TPG executive chairman and founding partner, it's just knowing which companies and technologies are for real that remains one of the toughest parts of the investor equation.

Tesla is a prime example of the potential, and potential peril, in the early climate investing era. Volkswagen thinks it will be the biggest manufacturer of EVs in the world. This week, Ford unveiled a new $11 billion commitment to EVs and batteries, which it referred to as the single biggest manufacturing investment in its history.

"We are about to see a few of the great battles in the history of business play out," Coulter said at Wednesday's CNBC Delivering Alpha conference. Coulter, who manages the $5 billion-plus TPG Rise Climate fund, said the auto market is going to be one of them.

During tough financial moments in Tesla's history, CEO Elon Musk has pointed out that there has not been a new successful U.S.-based auto company in a century. And that is one of the historical footnotes that has Coulter worried about Tesla, too. Coulter noted that the OEM market based in Detroit in the 1920s featured as many as 100 automakers.

"There will be chaos in the market ... but there is opportunity in that chaos," Coulter said, speaking not only to the coming shakeout in autos but the grid and battery market as well. Investors need to be careful, he says, and not just look at a trend that is here to stay and say "buy batteries."

On a separate ESG investing panel discussion earlier on Wednesday at Delivering Alpha, CalSTRS chief investment officer Chris Ailman, who worked with activist investor Engine No. 1 to win board seats at Exxon Mobil earlier this year, said climate change will be an alpha generator for the next four decades.

Speaking on the same ESG panel, investment giant Wellington's vice chair Wendy Cromwell, said, "We get caught up in the terminology or the nomenclature of ESG, but if you just take a big step back and you think about what are some of the big megatrends that are shaping our company's economies and society going forward, certainly, everyone would agree that climate change is a megatrend. And that investors need to study it, and companies need to be prepared for it."