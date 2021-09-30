Asia could accelerate its transition to renewable energy, says power firm executive

Aerial view of a wind-solar hybrid photovoltaic power station on Sept. 12, 2020 in Zaozhuang, Shandong province of China.

SINGAPORE — Asia could move more quickly in its transition to renewable energy, said an executive from Sembcorp Industries, a Singapore-based power and urban development company.

"Definitely in terms of accelerating the transition, we could go faster," Eugene Cheng, the company's group chief financial officer, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday from the climate conference Ecosperity Week.

Cheng was asked if surging gas prices in Europe and an ongoing power crunch in China indicated that the world is moving too slowly toward renewable energy and net-zero carbon emissions.

The executive said renewable energy accounts for more than 20% of average energy generation across Asia, compared with more than 40% in Europe.