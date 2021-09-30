Brokerages failed to pay nearly 30% of dispute awards with investors last year, watchdog says

A significant number of harmed investors still aren't receiving award money after winning disputes with brokers or brokerage firms, a watchdog organization says.

When companies mishandle money, investors can fight for compensation through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, an independent, self-regulatory organization that oversees brokers and brokerage firms.

FINRA may resolve issues through arbitration, which involves a panel hearing about the investor's complaint, and it's typically faster and cheaper than going to court. It's required if cited in the brokerage contract or requested by the investor.

However, nearly 30% of FINRA arbitration awards went unpaid in 2020, according to a report from the Public Investors Advocate Bar Association, a group of lawyers representing investors in arbitration and litigation.

Although there were fewer in-person arbitration hearings in 2020 due to Covid-19, the percentage of unpaid customer awards increased to 29.7% from 26.9% the previous year.

For 2020, FINRA reported 64 arbitration awards worth $20,895,826.21. Of these totals, 19 awards — for a total of $5,050,328.98 — weren't paid, according to PIABA's analysis, meaning nearly 30% of investors did not collect.

The reason why is that many brokers don't have sufficient reserves or the insurance to cover arbitration awards, which isn't required by FINRA or the Securities and Exchange Commission, the report found.

"I can't think of a single client that's sat across my desk, who didn't express great surprise that their broker or investment advisor had no insurance," said Hugh Berkson, former PIABA president and report co-author, on a call with reporters.