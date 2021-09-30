Disney's Galactic Starcruiser launches in March, bookings start in October

Disney's Halcyon starcruiser will make its maiden voyage on March 1, 2022.

First teased during Disney's D23 Expo in 2019, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive hotel at the company's Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Billed as a two-day, two-night adventure, it will begin booking Oct. 28.

"Voyage" rates will depend on your itinerary, the time of year you book your trip and how many people are staying in your "cabin," Disney said, but in August the company revealed some sample pricing for future adventures.

For example, between Aug. 20 and Sept. 17, 2022, a "trip" on the Chandrila Star Line will cost $4,809 for two guests sharing a cabin, or $1,209 per person, per night.

Three guests (two adults and one child) sharing a cabin would cost $889 per guest, per night or around $5,299 for the full trip.

Four guests per cabin (three adults, one child) costs $5,999 or $749 per guest, per night.

Prices shift based on which cabin you select. There are standard rooms and suites. The trip includes admission tickets to the Hollywood Studios park as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner each day. Guests can travel to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park from the starcruiser during their stay and will have a voucher for a free quick-service meal at the park.