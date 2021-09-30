Sharon Osbourne says Carlos Watson lied when he claimed the Osbournes invested in Ozy Media after court fight

Two years ago, Carlos Watson, the co-founder and CEO of Ozy Media, told CNBC during a live television broadcast that heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, the music industry manager and former talk show host Sharon Osbourne, became friends with him and invested in his company after a legal battle. "Fun fact: our friend Ozzy and Sharon sued us briefly, and then we decided to be friends and now they're investors in Ozy," Watson said on CNBC at the time. (You can watch the video above.) It turns out none of that was true, according to Sharon Osbourne, who spoke to CNBC on Thursday just as hedge fund honcho Marc Lasry quit as Ozy Media's chairman. Lasry's resignation, and the revelation from Sharon Osbourne, came days after The New York Times reported that an Ozy executive had posed as a YouTube official on a February call with Goldman Sachs over a potential $40 million investment. Beyond Lasry's resignation, veteran journalist Katty Kay has resigned from Ozy Media and investor SV Angel has decided it's giving up their shares in the company. "This guy is the biggest shyster I have ever seen in my life," Osbourne said, referring to Watson, just after CNBC answered her phone call. Osbourne said she had reviewed Watson's claim after CNBC reached out to her team with the details in the wake of the various controversies surrounding Ozy Media.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne announce that Ozzfest 2007 will be free. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles, California on February 6, 2007. Jason Merritt/TERM | FilmMagic | Getty Images

The Osbournes filed a trademark lawsuit in 2017 over the name Ozy Fest, which is Ozy Media's annual concert and festival. The Osbournes had for years produced a metal music festival called Ozzfest, which has featured acts such as Ozzy Osbourne's original band Black Sabbath, Tool and Slayer. Osbourne told CNBC that Watson tried to intimidate her after the suit was filed, saying that his company has a ton of resources and could draw out the legal battle so much that the family would have had to continue to pay exorbitant legal fees. Osbourne said the two sides settled after the couple finished paying around $300,000 in legal fees over the trademark battle between Ozy Media and the Osbournes' company. The Wrap reports that court documents filed against Ozy Media at the time claim the Ozy Fest trademarks "are nearly identical in sight, sound, connotation and commercial impression to MLC's well-known Ozzfest mark." Court documents say the settlement came in 2018. Osbourne shared with CNBC the details of the agreement. "He couldn't have the sort of artists that we have on our bill," Osbourne said, referring to Watson. "So he couldn't have any rock artists or alternative artists on his bill. Because he was starting to take rap artists and we've had a few rap artists on. So I'm like 'this is getting ridiculous now.' So, he had to approve the bills with me and he had to approve the advertising with me." An Ozy Media spokesperson did not return repeated emails seeking comment on Osbourne's remarks.

Carlos Watson speaks onstage during HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City. Noam Galai | Getty Images

Watson and his company have been under increasing scrutiny since a report by the New York Times detailed a number of controversies at Ozy Media. The report describes an instance when an Ozy Media executive allegedly impersonated a YouTube representative in a phone call with Goldman Sachs, which was thinking about investing in Watson's firm. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly started probing the phone call. Watson, a former MSNBC contributor and CNN host, founded Ozy Media in 2013. The company produces online articles and television programming. It has attracted support from several big-name investors and celebrities, such as former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Mark Cuban have appeared at Ozy events. In 2019, Watson, while sitting next to Ozy investor and eventual chairman Lasry, told CNBC that after the lawsuit was settled with the star couple, they became investors into his business. Lasry, a hedge fund manager and co-owner of the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, was named chair of Ozy Media's board in September. After he was asked whether the Osbournes invested in Ozy, Watson said, "Now they're investors. They're part of the family." He was appearing on CNBC to promote Ozy Fest, which was set to take place in New York at the time. CNBC was the media partner for Ozy Fest 2019, which was canceled due to extreme heat. Osbourne, herself a longtime TV personality, said that neither he nor her husband have ever been shareholders into the company. Sharon Osbourne left the daytime talk show "The Talk" this year following a heated conversation on air and an internal investigation.

(L-R) Samantha Bee, Mark Cuban, CEO and Co-Founder Carlos Watson, and Jeb Bush speak onstage during OZY FEST 2017 Presented By OZY.com at Rumsey Playfield on July 22, 2017 in New York City. Bryan Bedder | Getty Images