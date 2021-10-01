European markets set to follow global decline as inflation fears weigh

LONDON — European markets are set to pull back on Friday, tracking U.S. and Asian counterparts as global stocks start the fourth quarter on the backfoot.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 56 points lower at 7,030, Germany's DAX is set to fall by around 154 points to 15,107 and France's CAC 40 is expected to drop around 56 points to 6,464, according to IG data.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell sharply during Friday's trade, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dropping more than 2.5% to lead losses. Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets were closed for public holidays.

Stateside, U.S. futures pointed to opening losses on Wall Street in early premarket trading after the S&P 500 suffered its worst month since March 2020.

Global markets have been roiled by fears of persistent high inflation, slowing growth and rising rates.

All eyes will be on inflation figures due later in the day.

Flash estimate of inflation for the euro zone is due at 10 a.m. London time. Meanwhile, in the U.S., core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred policy-guiding metric, is expected to rise 0.2% in August and 3.5% annually.