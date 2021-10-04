Covid-induced life changes leave millions of Americans worried about money

Americans have been hammered by life changes since the start of the pandemic, and it's taken a big mental and financial toll.

In just the last year and a half, many Americans either left a job, moved or changed their relationship status, for better or for worse — or even all of the above.

Finances are now the No. 1 cause of stress, more than politics, work and family, according a CreditWise survey.

Younger generations, who felt the brunt of these changes, report feeling more stressed about money than older ones. In fact, the majority of Gen Zers and millennials say finances are at least somewhat stressful.

"Normally it would have taken five to seven years [between major life events], now we are condensing the timeline," said Lori Atwood, a certified financial planner in Washington, D.C., and the creator of Fearless Finance, a financial planning app for young adults and families starting out.

Naturally, so many big changes happening almost at once can trigger financial anxiety.

Further, anxious or stressed adults are more likely to engage in other costly financial behaviors, including withdrawing cash from retirement accounts and borrowing from high-cost financial services firms, according to another report from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Investor Education Foundation and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center.

Atwood advises clients at the outset to "make a plan to reduce spending enough to save on a monthly basis."