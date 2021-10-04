Facebook is suffering its worst outage since 2008

In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is displayed next to a screen showing that Facbook service is down on October 04, 2021 in San Anselmo, California.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been down for more than three hours as of mid-day Monday. All three platforms stopped working shortly before noon ET.

The websites and apps for all of the services were responding with server errors. Reports on DownDetector.com showed the outages appear to be widespread, but it's unclear if it impacts all users or just some locations. It's not currently known what's causing the outage.

It marks the worst outage for the technology giant since 2008, when a bug knocked Facebook offline for about a day, affecting about 80 million users. The platform currently boasts 3 billion users and the outage is already into its third hour.

In 2019, a similar outage lasted about an hour. Facebook blamed a server configuration change for that outage.