Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Tesla, Moderna, Novavax, GM and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla shares rose 3% in the premarket after the company announced it delivered 241,300 vehicles during the third quarter, its most ever for a quarter and a 73% increase over the same quarter a year ago.

Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) – Moderna and Novavax shares are under pressure once again this morning. Both Covid-19 vaccine makers saw double-digit percentage losses Friday, following news of Merck's (MRK) successful late-stage trial for its new anti-viral pill. Moderna fell 4% in premarket trading, while Novavax slid 3.3%. Merck rallied another 2.7% in the premarket following Friday's 8.4% surge.

General Motors (GM) – Hedge fund Engine No. 1 announced its support for GM's goal to have a 100% electric car portfolio by 2035, as well as an investment in the automaker. Engine No. 1 gained prominence earlier this year by successfully placing three climate-focused independent directors on Exxon Mobil's (XOM) board.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Delta reinstated its original third-quarter revenue forecast, after cutting it a month ago. CEO Ed Bastian said ticket sales stabilized and then improved, and the airline is also expecting 2022 domestic bookings to surpass pre-pandemic levels. Delta will report third-quarter results on October 13.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest added 1.4% in premarket trading after Barclays upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight," saying it sees bluer skies ahead for airlines and that it favors low-cost, low-fare carriers like Southwest.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) – The financial services company struck a deal to buy oral health care provider DentaQuest for $2.47 billion in cash. The transaction is aimed at increasing Sun Life's employee benefits offerings.

3M (MMM) – 3M fell 1.5% in the premarket after J.P. Morgan Securities downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight," citing a lack of "fundamental direction" for the company.

Roper Technologies (ROP) – Roper is selling its engineering solutions unit TransCore to Singapore Technologies Engineering for $2.68 billion. TransCore focuses on safety solutions for roads, bridges and tunnels.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson is planning to ask the Food and Drug Administration this week to authorize a booster shot for its Covid-19 vaccine, according to The New York Times citing officials familiar with the company's plans.

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon released what it is billing as "Black Friday-worthy" deals – nearly eight weeks before the actual Black Friday date. Amazon also announced a program that will allow Prime members to send gifts using just a mobile phone number or email, without having to know the recipient's address.