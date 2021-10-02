Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, topping expectations

The logo of Tesla seen at one of its showroom. Tesla announced its Q1 2021 earnings today.

Tesla delivered 241,300 electric vehicles during the third quarter of 2021, the company reported Saturday.

The quarter's deliveries topped expectations. Analysts predicted that Tesla would deliver around 220,900 electric cars during this period, according to estimates compiled by StreetAccount as of September 30.

The company produced 237,823 cars in the period ending September 30, 2021, Tesla said in its report. Of that, 228,882 were its Model 3 and Y vehicles, its more affordable mid-range offerings.

The remainder produced amounted to 8,941 of its Model S and X vehicles.

Last quarter, Tesla delivered 201,250 vehicles and produced 206,421 cars, even as production of its Model S and X vehicles fell below 2,500.

"Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more," the company said in a statement.

Tesla does not break out delivery numbers by model, nor does it report sales or production numbers from China versus the U.S. (Deliveries are the company's closest approximation of vehicle sales.)

Tesla put customers through repeated, unexpected delivery delays during the quarter. In their release on Saturday, the company acknowledged the delays, blaming them on "global supply chain and logistics challenges," then thanked customers for their patience.

The press release announcing the production and deliveries report was dated Austin, Texas. Tesla's web site still lists its headquarters as being in Palo Alto, Calif., but Elon Musk moved to Texas last year and the company is building a new factory in the Austin area.

Tesla is also planning to host its annual shareholder meeting at its plant, now under construction, near Austin on October 7. Musk previously threatened to move Tesla's headquarters out of California in the spring of 2020 when the state's Covid-related health orders required Tesla's Fremont factory to temporarily suspend operations for a few weeks.

At the time, California Gov. Gavin Newsom told CNBC he was "not worried about Elon leaving any time soon," and voiced support for Tesla.