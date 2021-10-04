World's longest under-sea electricity cable begins operations

Wind turbines in waters off the coast of the U.K.

A 450-mile subsea cable which connects the U.K. and Norway, enabling them to share renewable energy, has started operations.

In a statement at the end of last week, Britain's National Grid dubbed the 1.6 billion euro ($1.86 billion) North Sea Link "the world's longest subsea electricity interconnector." The North Sea Link is a joint venture with Norway's Statnett, the owner and operator of the country's power transmission network.

The idea behind the NSL is for it to harness Norway's hydropower and the U.K's wind energy resources. According to National Grid, when Britain's wind production is high and demand for electricity is low, the system will facilitate exports to Norway. This will in turn help to conserve water in the latter's reservoirs.

"When demand is high in Britain and there is low wind generation, hydro power can be imported from Norway," it added.

While Norway has a long history of oil and gas production, authorities there say 98% of its electricity production stems from renewables, with hydropower accounting for the vast majority.