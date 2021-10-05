California oil spill highlights need for environmentally focused investing, expert says. Here's how to get started

Workers with Patriot Environmental Services mop up oil on the surface of the water at Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, CA on Monday, October 4, 2021.

A massive oil spill off the coast of southern California this past weekend has clean-up crews racing to prevent an ecological disaster.

It has also prompted experts to say it's time to transition away from the fossil fuel industry.

"What this spill does is underscore the need to move away from oil to other cleaner sources of energy," said Danielle Fugere, president of As You Sow, a non-profit shareholder advocacy group focused on environmental and social issues.

Companies can address this by revising their business models to consider climate risk, Fugere said. Federal lawmakers also have an opportunity to make the environment a top concern in upcoming legislation.

Individual investors can also change their approach to make clean energy a priority, according to Fugere.

"There are a lot of ways to invest your values, and that is increasingly a mantra of investors," she said.