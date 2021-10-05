Here’s how states like South Dakota have become global tax havens

Offshore tax havens have long been a refuge for wealthy individuals trying to hide assets.

Now, states like South Dakota, Nevada and others have also become magnets for those dodging taxes.

That's according to the Pandora Papers, a collection of nearly 12 million leaked private financial records gathered by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The documents revealed those hiding money in mansions, yachts and other property in low-tax sanctuaries worldwide.

"These people are what Charlie Murphy would call 'habitual line steppers,'" said Eric Pierre, an Austin, Texas-based certified public accountant, owner of Pierre Accounting and co-host of the CPA Huddle podcast.

Historically, when the ultra-wealthy wanted to shelter money from creditors or taxing authorities, they funneled money into places like Switzerland or the Cayman Islands, said Michael Heller, vice dean and professor of real estate law at Columbia Law School.

While banking abroad isn't illegal, some Americans and U.S. companies failed to report earnings. Congress cracked down in 2010 with the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, requiring international banks to report U.S.-owned accounts.

A few years later, other countries agreed to disclose foreign-held assets to each other, known as the Common Reporting Standard. However, the U.S. doesn't follow this practice, Heller said.