Shares of Hertz jump after appointment of ex-Ford CEO Mark Fields as interim CEO

Hertz rental cars are parked in a rental lot near Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan.

Shares of Hertz Global on Tuesday were up by as much as 13.3% after the car rental company named former Ford CEO Mark Fields as its interim chief executive officer.

Fields, who led Ford from 2014 to 2017, joined the Hertz board of directors in June. He is a senior advisor to TPG Capital and a CNBC contributor.

Hertz said Fields succeeds Paul Stone, who is becoming president and chief operations officer.

The appointments are effective immediately, according to the company.

Hertz is at an important stage after its emergence from bankruptcy in June. The company's operations were devastated last year by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to restructure and shed debt.