Norwegian Cruise Line set to launch full fleet by April for first time since pandemic no-sail orders, CEO says

Norwegian Cruise Lines CEO Frank Del Rio said Tuesday that his full fleet of 28 ships will resume service by April 1 for the first time since the pandemic anchored most of the cruise industry across the world — with 75% of the company's vessels returning to regular operations by the end of the year. Norwegian currently has eight ships in service across its three cruise brands, and all on board must provide proof of full vaccination before setting sail. "If anything, the world is opening up, more people are getting vaccinated," Del Rio told CNBC's "Closing Bell." "Pent-up demand continues to be very, very strong for the sailings we've operated thus far."

The Norwegian Dawn cruise ship arriving in the French Mediterranean port of Marseille, July 27, 2021. Gerard Bottino | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

The company requires all passengers and crew to be vaccinated before boarding and isn't allowing unvaccinated children who aren't yet eligible for the shots to sail, he said. Those under 12 are not yet allowed to receive their Covid shots, but Pfizer submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration last month in hopes of receiving an emergency use authorization to administer vaccines to 5- to 11-year-olds. If the EUA is approved, Del Rio said, fully immunized children in that age group would be allowed to cruise. The FDA will review Pfizer's findings at a meeting Oct. 26, and vaccines could roll out to 5- to 11-year-olds as soon as Halloween.