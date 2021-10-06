More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are still struggling to save

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, many Americans have learned to cope with the new normal.

Saving for emergencies and long-term goals, such as retirement, is still a top concern, however.

More than 60% of Americans said in June they were either extremely concerned or somewhat concerned about the state of their finances, according to a survey released Sept. 30 from the National Endowment for Financial Education. The survey, conducted online by the Harris Poll in June, questioned more than 2,000 American adults on the state of their money.

While that's a decline from April 2020, when 77% said they were concerned about money, it still shows that many are struggling with their finances.

"The fact that still over half of us are concerned about that probably says more about our daily financial lives than it does the influence of the pandemic," said Billy Hensley president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education. "The pandemic just shed light on and worsened something that was already fragile."

The top issue for Americans? Saving enough money

Saving remains a top-of-mind issue and sticking point for many. Some 37% of those polled said that having enough in emergency savings is their top concern, a slight decrease from 41% that said the same in April 2020.