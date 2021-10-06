China’s military activity near Taiwan increases risks of an accident, says analyst

Beijing's military activity near Taiwan is a warning to the U.S. and Taiwan against deepening their relations, said an analyst from risk consultancy Eurasia Group. Taiwan reported increasing breaches of its air defense zone by Chinese warplanes in recent days. The island said there were 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of the zone in the four days since Friday — when China marked its National Day. Such activities increase the risk of a military accident in the Taiwan Strait, but the probability of an armed conflict remains "very low" in the coming years, said Neil Thomas, an analyst for China and Northeast Asia at Eurasia Group. The Taiwan Strait — which is only about 100 miles wide (160 km) at its narrowest point — separates Taiwan and mainland China.

Our analysis is that they're less provocations designed to lead toward some kind of conflict, and much more a signaling device that Beijing uses to warn both Taipei and Washington. Neil Thomas analyst, Eurasia Group

The ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing claims Taiwan, a democratic self-ruled island, as a runaway province that must be reunited with the mainland — by force if necessary. The CCP has never controlled Taiwan. "Our analysis is that they're less provocations designed to lead toward some kind of conflict, and much more a signaling device that Beijing uses to warn both Taipei and Washington — as well as other western capitals — from deepening their ties with each other and from crossing Beijing's red lines," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Wednesday. Those red lines include Taiwan's declaration of independence or the U.S. changing its "one China" policy in which it doesn't take a position on Taiwanese statehood, added Thomas.

U.S. support for Taiwan

U.S. State department said Sunday that it's very concerned by China's "provocative military activity" near Taiwan. It urged Beijing to "cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan." Taiwan has become a contentious issue in the relationship between the U.S. and China.

We've seen the Biden administration take up where the Trump administration left off when it comes to Taiwan policy. Neil Thomas analyst, Eurasia Group