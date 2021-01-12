Biden could struggle with Taiwan issue rocking U.S.-China relations, says political risk expert

The incoming Biden administration could struggle in managing its relationship with Taiwan — a precarious issue that has contributed to worsening U.S.-China relations, an expert on political risk said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump broke with decades of U.S. foreign policy by moving his country closer to Taiwan over the last four years — angering Beijing which considers the democratic and self-ruled island a runaway province that must one day be reunited with the mainland.

The Chinese Communist Party has never governed Taiwan.

"The Biden administration is certainly going to struggle with the conduct of relations with Taiwan," Ross Feingold, director of business development at security advisory firm SafePro Group, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"Over the past four years, the Trump administration has taken many steps to really engage with Taiwan in the same way that United States would engage with other foreign countries even if they're still not using the terminology or having formal diplomatic relations," he said.