U.S.-China rivalry could spill into new areas in 2021, says Eurasia Group

SINGAPORE — Competition between the U.S. and China could spill into new areas this year — further complicating a tense relationship that has threatened the global economy over the last few years, according to risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

Among the top ten risks for 2021 predicted by Eurasia Group is that U.S.-China tensions are broadening.

One potential new source of friction is in "green" technologies, said Leon Levy, a senior analyst in the firm's global macro practice.

That's especially so since President-elect Joe Biden — who will be sworn in on Jan. 20 — has listed tackling climate change as one of his priorities, Levy told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

"What we're likely to see is more competition in green energy between the U.S. and China. And that's just gonna open up a whole new front that we just haven't really seen in the last four years under Trump," he said.