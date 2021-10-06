European markets tumble as U.S. bond yields surge; Stoxx 600 down 1.5%

European stocks were sharply lower on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields spiked, with inflation concerns continuing to weigh on global markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.5% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks dropping 2.4% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield surged back above 1.56%, briefly notching a three-and-a-half-month high as investor jitters over the potential for persistent higher inflation endured. The jump in bond yields has caused investors to flee highly valued tech stocks, as higher rates make their future profits less attractive.

The reversal of Tuesday's positive sentiment did not apply to Europe alone. U.S. stock futures fell in early premarket trading and shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower in Wednesday trade.