'No Time to Die' outpacing advanced tickets sales of 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

Advanced ticket sales for the latest James Bond flick "No Time to Die" are giving box office analysts hope that the film could have the best opening of the pandemic era.

On Wednesday, ticket seller Fandango reported that the film is outpacing ticket sales of Universal's "F9" and Sony's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" at the same point in the sales cycle.

This bodes well for the fifth and final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, which box office analysts already predict will surpass $100 million at the domestic box office this weekend.

Especially, since "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" currently holds the pandemic-era record for highest box-office opening with $90.1 million. The "Venom" sequel also outpaced its predecessor's opening haul from 2018.

Fandango also said that "No Time to Die" is also tracking ahead of advanced ticket sales of 2015's "Spectre" and is on target to become the company's top preseller among all Bond movies.

Notably, "Spectre" has the second-highest domestic opening of any Bond flick with a $70 million haul. 2012's "Skyfall" garnered $88 million during its debut weekend, according to data from Comscore.

'''No Time to Die' represents the perfect finale for Daniel Craig in the series, and the kind of blockbuster you need to see on the biggest screen possible," said Erik Davis, managing editor at Fandango, said in a statement. "It offers something for every film fan, including classic cars and gadgets, awesome villains and a great continuation of the Bond storyline, with some of the best action sequences we've ever seen in any 007 adventure."

Fandango said hundreds of showtimes for the film are already sold out across the country and theater owners are actively adding more to meet demand.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal and CNBC. Universal is releasing "No Time To Die" internationally while Amazon-owned MGM handles the domestic release and distributed "F9" in theaters. Fandango is owned by NBCUniversal.