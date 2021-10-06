Twitter sells MoPub mobile ad network to AppLovin for $1.05 billion

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and co-founder & CEO of Square, speaks during the crypto-currency conference Bitcoin 2021 Convention at the Mana Convention Center in Miami, Florida, on June 4, 2021.

Twitter on Wednesday announced the sale of its MoPub mobile advertising network to AppLovin, a game developer and ad-tech company, for $1.05 billion in cash.

Twitter said it's selling MoPub to accelerate the development and growth of its owned and operated revenue products. The sale is aligned with Twitter's goal of reaching $7.5 billion in revenue by the end of 2023, the company said.

AppLovin shares jumped more than 8% in extended trading on Wednesday. Twitter shares rose more than 2%.

"This transaction increases our focus and demonstrates confidence in our revenue product roadmap, accelerating our ability to invest in the core products that position Twitter for long-term growth and best serve the public conversation," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement.

MoPub generated $188 million in revenue for Twitter in 2020, the company said on Wednesday. That represents nearly 5.9% of the company's 2020 advertising revenue and a little more than 5% of its total sales for the year.

Twitter said it will provide additional details on the estimated financial impact of the deal when it reports its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 26.

The sale of MoPub comes after Apple in April launched iOS 14.5, a version of its mobile operating system that makes it more difficult for advertisers to track user activity on their iPhones and iPads.