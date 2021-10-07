Asia-Pacific stocks rise as South Korean stocks lead gains

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, with South Korean stocks leading gains. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.76% in early trading while the Topix index climbed 0.23%. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.13%. Elsewhere, shares in Australia also rose, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.5%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.29% higher. Mainland China markets remain closed on Thursday for the holidays.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points to 34,416.99 while the S&P 500 gained 0.41% to 4,363.55. The Nasdaq Composite edged 0.47% higher to 14,501.91. Those gains on Wall Street came on the back of rising optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal. Global markets have had a choppy October start so far amid fears over rising rates and inflation. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield recently crossed 1.5% and has largely sustained above that level, last sitting at 1.5276%.

Currencies and oil