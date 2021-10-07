George Soros' fund owns bitcoin, CEO confirms

Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist George Soros delivers a speech on the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, on January 24, 2019 in Davos, eastern Switzerland.

Soros Fund Management, the asset management company founded by billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, has revealed that it owns the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

The family office owns "some coins … but not a lot," Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and chief investment officer of Soros Fund Management, said in an interview at a Bloomberg event this week.

Soros Fund Management, which is renowned for making large profits on traditional currency investments, did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment when asked how many bitcoins it owns and when it bought them.

"I'm not sure bitcoin is only viewed as an inflation hedge here," Fitzpatrick said. "I think it's crossed the chasm to mainstream."

Fitzpatrick went on to explain how cryptocurrencies now have a market value of over $2 trillion, with over 200 million users.

The price of bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, has jumped 10% from around $50,000 on Tuesday to over $55,000 on Wednesday. It was trading at $54,726 at roughly 4 a.m. ET Thursday.