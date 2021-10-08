Financial advisors should have a succession plan for their firms, but most don't. Here's why it matters

For financial advisors, the focus is often on growing their business, not passing it on to new owners.

However, succession planning should be a key consideration in running a financial advisory firm, experts say. Yet research shows that most firms don't have a plan in place — which could leave clients and employees in the lurch.

"It's definitely important if you want to have a firm that is sustained beyond the working life of the founding principals," said certified financial planner Dan Kern, chief investment officer and shareholder at TFC Financial Management in Boston. The firm ranks 69th on the CNBC FA 100 list of top financial advisors for 2021.

"Otherwise you build a business, do a great job, then it's time to retire or someone passes away, and either the business falls apart or you're forced to sell," Kern said. "Neither of those are typically good for clients or particularly good for employees."

More from Personal Finance:

How advisors can navigate investors through uncertainty

After 9/11, she became an advisor to help others with the unthinkable

Advisor firms strive to make their ranks more diverse

While advisors are more likely to explore their options as they near retirement, 73% overall lack a formal succession plan, according to a 2018 study by the Financial Planning Association and Janus Henderson Investors.

Clients also should care if their advisor has a plan in place, experts say, because it impacts who will handle their money if the firm owner dies or retires.

"Most financial advisors don't have a succession plan for the same reason [many] of their clients don't have proper or updated estate plans," said Brian Hamburger, founder, president and CEO of industry consultant MarketCounsel in Englewood, New Jersey.

"The notion of having a succession plan is inextricably linked to someone's demise, so the thought of having to develop a plan really signals that they may not be here at some point in the future," Hamburger said.

Most advisors without a succession plan recognize the potential perils of not having one: 54% see a significant risk and 41% see some risk, the FPA study shows. Also, 97% of them say they will create a plan at some point.