Weighing the tax breaks vs. plan options: How to pick the best 529 college savings plan

American families grappling with the cost of higher education may consider a 529 college savings plan to lessen the financial burden. But there are several things to weigh when picking a plan.

A 529 plan is an investment account offering tax-free growth, as long as the beneficiary uses the money for qualified education expenses, such as tuition, room and board, books and more.

Families may also spend a limited amount on private K-12 tuition, apprenticeships and student loans, depending on state rules.

While it makes sense to start by exploring home-state options, including tax breaks and other incentives, investors are free to shop beyond their resident 529 plan.

"The tax benefit is certainly important," said Rachel Biar, director of Nebraska's NEST 529 Savings Plan and vice-chair of the College Savings Plans Network, an organization promoting the accounts. "But they should definitely look at all features of the plan."

Currently, 34 states and the District of Columbia offer a write-off for 529 contributions as a state income tax deduction or credit, according to Morningstar.

And seven states — Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana and Pennsylvania — provide tax parity, meaning investors can contribute to another state's plan and still score a tax break in their home state.

However, there is more to consider than state income-tax write-offs, financial experts say.

"I personally start with the investment merits of a 529 plan," said certified financial planner Peter Palion, founder of Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York. "And then I drill down to the tax benefits."