Japan stocks set for higher open; South Korea's markets closed for holiday

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher open on Monday as investors in Asia-Pacific watch for market reaction to Friday's big miss in U.S. jobs data.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,125 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,050. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,048.94.
Elsewhere, shares in Australia slipped in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.65%.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by just 194,000 in September, sharply lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 500,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate declined to 4.8%, above expectations for 5.1% and the lowest since February 2020.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.138 after a recent fall from above 94.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 112.29 per dollar, having weakened late last week from below 111.6 against the greenback. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7297, above levels below $0.724 seen last week.
— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.