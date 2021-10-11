Japan stocks set for higher open; South Korea's markets closed for holiday

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set for a higher open on Monday as investors in Asia-Pacific watch for market reaction to Friday's big miss in U.S. jobs data.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,125 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,050. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,048.94.

Elsewhere, shares in Australia slipped in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down 0.65%.

Markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for a holiday.