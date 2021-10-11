Cramer says Southwest is 'not the company we thought it was,' considers buying Delta Air Lines

Passengers deplane from a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, California, Oct. 10, 2021. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights Sunday, as part of a major weekend service disruption that the carrier attributed to bad weather, air traffic control and its own shortage of available staff.
Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday called out Southwest, a carrier he's spoken highly of before and during Covid, over the more than 1,800 flights it cancelled this weekend.