Here are some steps to rebuild your retirement savings plan after being unemployed

Time out of work — either planned or not — can have a major impact on your retirement savings.

In September, there were still 2.7 million Americans who had been unemployed for 27 weeks or more, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The situation for those who have struggled to re-enter the workforce after a pandemic-related layoff is similar to that of women who decided to take time off to raise children or care for other family members, which also hits retirement savings.

For example, if a 35-year-old woman earning $50,000 annually took a year off of work — and saving for retirement — she'd end up with about $733,125 at age 67, according to a Fidelity survey that assumes she saved 9% of her paycheck with a 3% employer match and a 4.5% real rate of return.

Someone in the same situation who did not take a year off would end up at age 67 with $839,594 in retirement savings, according to the study. That's more than a $100,000 difference from just a one-year break in saving, an amount that increases if you make or save more in a year.

"That doesn't mean that taking a break from work and missing out on participating in a company retirement plan is the end of the world," said Rob Greenman, a certified financial planner and chief growth officer and partner at Vista Capital Partners in Portland, Oregon. "It just means some work needs to be done on coming up with a thoughtful plan on being diligent to getting back on the horse."

How to catch up

If you need to make up for lost time saving for retirement, one of the first things you need to do is get back to work as soon as you can, said Nadine Burns, CFP, president and CEO of A New Path Financial in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Then, get back to saving as much as you can, to make up for lost time or to replenish your retirement accounts if you had to make a withdrawal due to Covid. Try to put more into an employer-sponsored 401(k) plan than you normally would, such as contributing 15% of your income instead of 10%.

The maximum someone can contribute to a 401(k) plan is $19,500 for the 2021 tax year. Workers over the age of 50 can set aside a total of $26,000 in their 401(k) in 2021, unchanged from 2020.

You can also consider an individual retirement account to save more, such as a Roth IRA, according to Burns. Many Americans are eligible for Roth IRAs — for tax year 2021, single filers must have a modified adjusted income of less than $140,000 annually and married filing jointly income must be $208,000 or less to open and contribute to the account.