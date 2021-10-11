10-year Treasury yield tops 1.61% to start the week

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 1.61% early on Monday, as investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will soon look to taper its asset purchases, despite weaker employment data last week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.612% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced by less than a basis point to 2.166%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

September's jobs report, released Friday, showed that nonfarm payrolls rose by 194,000 last month. This was well below a forecast of 500,000 new payrolls in September. The weaker jobs report, however, did little to assuage investor concerns that the Fed will soon look to pull back its bond buying program. Employment data is one indicator being used by the central bank to guide its timeline on tightening monetary policy. In fact, the 10-year yield rose above the 1.6% following the release of the report, hitting its highest level since June 4.