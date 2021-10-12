Apple sends invites for Oct. 18 launch event, where new MacBooks are expected

Apple announced on Tuesday that it plans to hold a launch event on Oct. 18, where the company could announce new MacBook laptops and AirPods headphones.

The event was announced in invites to media and a tweet from Apple marketing senior vice president Greg Joswiak with the slogan "unleashed."

AirPods and Apple's most expensive and largest MacBooks are due for a revision, as the most recent models for both products were released in 2019.

The launch will be streamed on Apple's website, as the company has held virtual launch events since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Apple typically launches new products ahead of the holiday shopping season, Apple's busiest time of the year for sales.