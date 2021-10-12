Cathie Wood says exodus from high-cost cities will push down inflation as ARK heads to St. Petersburg

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City, September 13, 2021.

Closely followed innovation investor Cathie Wood said they migration trend playing out in her own company is further evidence that investors should fear deflation instead of inflation.

Wood — founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest —is moving her investment firm's headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida on Nov. 1. The disruptive innovation investor said that individuals and companies flocking to more affordable areas of the country should keep inflation at bay.

"The cost of living [in St. Petersburg] is anywhere from 20% to 40% less than in New York City and that includes the rents," Wood said during an ARK Invest webinar Tuesday.

"The exodus, or the great migration is from the very high-rent areas of the world to much lower rents. So there's going to be a mix effect that many are not taking into account as they're thinking about inflation," she added.

Wood has been vocal about her theory on deflation. While many market participants are concerned about rising prices, the founder of ARK Invest expects deflation amid a breakdown in commodity prices, gridlock on tax policy in Washington and innovation trends taking off.