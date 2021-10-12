European markets are set to open sharply lower as global sentiment worsens

- European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Tuesday amid widespread gloomy sentiment in global markets.
- The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 43 points lower at 7,094, Germany's DAX 99 points lower at 15,085, France's CAC 40 down 51 points at 6,514 and Italy's FTSE MIB 203 points lower at 25,426, according to IG data.
The negative open expected for Europe on Tuesday comes after a choppy period for global markets.
On Monday, European stocks were muted during the trading session, searching for direction after a volatile week. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors looked at surging oil prices, economic worries and major earnings results ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 250.19 points, or 0.7%, to close at 34,496.06. The S&P 500 ticked lower by 0.7% to 4,361.19. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.6% to 14,486.20.
U.S. stock futures declined in overnight trading on Monday.
Investors are bracing for a slew of U.S. earnings, with major banks revealing third-quarter results this week; JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are all due to report, starting Wednesday.
Overnight, shares in Asia-Pacific tumbled on Tuesday, with major indexes from Japan to Hong Kong falling at least 1%.
Investors in the region were keeping a close eye on oil prices, which slipped in Asia trading hours, taking a pause following a recent surge above $80. International benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.55% to $83.19 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures shed 0.56% to $80.07 per barrel.
Earnings updates come on Tuesday from luxury goods giant LVMH and Swiss fragrance maker Givaudan. On the economic data front, releases include U.K. unemployment figures for August and Germany's latest ZEW survey of economic sentiment.
